How to get free McDonald’s fries on National French Fry Day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2023 - 8:27 am
 
Thursday brings National French Fry Day, and to celebrate, McDonald’s is offering free f ...
Thursday brings National French Fry Day, and to celebrate, McDonald’s is offering free fries of any size through the McDonald’s app. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press file)
The classic red, yellow, hot and crisp: McDonald's French fries. (McDonald's)
The classic red, yellow, hot and crisp: McDonald's French fries. (McDonald's)

Here’s a thought: Who creates the food holidays that now fill almost every day of the calendar? Who decides that Feb. 13 is National Tortellini Day? That empanadas should be fêted on April 8? That National Martini Day (a holy occasion, to be sure) comes around every June 19?

Thursday, it so happens, brings National French Fry Day, and to celebrate, McDonald’s is offering free fries of any size through the McDonald’s app. No purchase is necessary to redeem the deal, but it’s available only on Thursday and only once per person.

If you miss the freebie fries, McDonald’s offers a free medium fries with a $1 minimum purchase on Fridays, also only through the app.

Looking ahead, Saturday is National Gummi Worm Day and National Tapioca Pudding Day. Are you lovin’ it?

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on Twitter.

