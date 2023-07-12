How to get free McDonald’s fries on National French Fry Day

Thursday brings National French Fry Day, and to celebrate, McDonald’s is offering free fries of any size.

The classic red, yellow, hot and crisp: McDonald's French fries. (McDonald's)

Here’s a thought: Who creates the food holidays that now fill almost every day of the calendar? Who decides that Feb. 13 is National Tortellini Day? That empanadas should be fêted on April 8? That National Martini Day (a holy occasion, to be sure) comes around every June 19?

Thursday, it so happens, brings National French Fry Day, and to celebrate, McDonald’s is offering free fries of any size through the McDonald’s app. No purchase is necessary to redeem the deal, but it’s available only on Thursday and only once per person.

If you miss the freebie fries, McDonald’s offers a free medium fries with a $1 minimum purchase on Fridays, also only through the app.

Looking ahead, Saturday is National Gummi Worm Day and National Tapioca Pudding Day. Are you lovin’ it?

