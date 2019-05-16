How to make authentic Foynes Irish Coffee
The bartenders at Ri Ra will gladly share the tale when preparing their Signature Foynes Irish Coffee with Ri Ra’s custom-blend coffee and Irish-style whipped cream.
The story goes that Foynes Irish Coffee was created at a bar in Foynes near Ireland’s first international airport. In 1943, when a flight turned back because of bad weather, the restaurant’s chef was told to prepare something to warm the passengers. He added whiskey to hot coffee and jokingly coined the phrase “Irish Coffee.” The bartenders at Ri Ra will gladly share the tale when preparing their Signature Foynes Irish Coffee with Ri Ra’s custom-blend coffee and Irish-style whipped cream.
Ingredients
■ 6 ounces strong coffee
■ 1½ ounces Irish whiskey
■ ½ teaspoon light brown sugar
■ Lightly whipped cream
Directions
With a spoon in a stemmed glass, add boiling water to heat glass. Empty water. Add Irish whiskey and hot coffee to about three-quarters full. Add brown sugar and stir until dissolved. Remove spoon. Hold cold spoon against rim of glass. Pour cream gently over the back of the spoon to float on top of drink. Sip hot liquid through the cold cream for the perfect Foynes Irish Coffee.