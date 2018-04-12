How to make Bound’s special Light It Up Blue cocktail

April is National Autism Awareness Month, and in honor of the Light It Up Blue campaign, venues throughout The Cromwell have created blue items that will benefit Autism Speaks. The Light It Up Blue cocktail is available at its bar Bound through the end of the month, with 10 percent of the proceeds going to the cause.

Light It Up Blue (The Cromwell)

April is National Autism Awareness Month, and in honor of the Light It Up Blue campaign, venues throughout The Cromwell have created blue items that will benefit Autism Speaks. The Light It Up Blue cocktail is available at its bar Bound through the end of the month, with 10 percent of the proceeds going to the cause.

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces Stoli Vanil

3/4 ounce Blue Curacao

3/4 ounce lemon juice

1 teaspoon passion fruit syrup

Prosecco

Directions

Mix first four ingredients. Shake with ice. Strain into pilsner glass over crushed ice. Top with Prosecco.