How to make Camden Cocktail Lounge’s Sour in the House

Your drinks come with a show as bartenders create them right before your eyes at the new Tableside Tuesdays party, which kicks off at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Camden Cocktail Lounge in the Palms. Different spirits will be featured every week, with the opener including cocktails built around Wild Turkey Long Branch, such as the Sour in the House, a spin on a whiskey sour.
Ingredients
■ 2 ounces Wild Turkey Long Branch bourbon
■ 1 ounce orgeat
■ ½ Meyer lemon
■ 1 ounce egg white
■ ½ ounce Riesling
Directions
Shake first three ingredients with ice. Remove ice, strain, and add egg white for a dry shake. Pour into coupe glass and layer Riesling under froth.