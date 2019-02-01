How to make Factory Kitchen’s Fernet About It cocktail

L.A.’s Factory Kitchen recently branched out with a location at The Venetian, bringing its Italian fare and handmade pastas to the Strip. The cocktail program includes Fernet About It, blended with bourbon and fresh espresso.
Ingredients
3/4 ounce Fernet
3/4 ounce Buffalo Trace bourbon
3/4 ounce espresso
1.2 ounces simple syrup
Garnish
Sage
Star anise
Directions
Build all ingredients in tin. Shake and strain into a Nick & Nora glass. Add garnish.
The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.