How to make Flock and Fowl’s No Tajin in the Machine cocktail

Flock and Fowl mixologist Adam Rains blends the Mexican flavors of tequila and Tajin with a double dose of Italian bitterness provided by Aperol and Vecchio. The name, No Tajin in the Machine, if you were wondering, is a warning to handwash the glasses after use, to prevent the spices on the rim from clogging your dishwasher.
Ingredients
1 1/2 ounces Volcan tequila
3/4 ounce Ginger syrup
1/2 ounce Aperol
1/2 ounce Vecchio Amaro del Capo
3/4 lime
1 dash celery bitters
Garnish
Edible flower
Lemon peel
Rim rocks glass with Tajin. Combine all ingredients in glass over big ice cube and stir until cold. Express large lemon peel and wrap edible flower in peel for garnish.