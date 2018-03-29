How to make Osteria Costa’s Orange cocktail

Osteria Costa, the new Italian restaurant at The Mirage, aims to transport diners to Italy’s Amalfi Coast with its simple, rustic cuisine. And this light, citrusy Orange cocktail is a perfect beverage for that journey.

Orange cocktail (Anthony Mair/MGM Resorts International)

Orange cocktail (Anthony Mair/MGM Resorts International)

Osteria Costa, the new Italian restaurant at The Mirage, aims to transport diners to Italy’s Amalfi Coast with its simple, rustic cuisine. And this light, citrusy Orange cocktail is a perfect beverage for that journey.

Ingredients

2 ounces Ketel Oranj

3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice

3/4 ounce simple syrup

Soda water

Garnish

Julienned orange peel

Lemon peel

Mint leaves

Directions

Mix ingredients and peels in glass. Stir with large spoon until orange and mint are mixed throughout, then top with soda water. Garnish with mint leaves.