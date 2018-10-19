How to make Pamplona Tapas’ signature cocktail

While two types of sangria are the obvious choices at Pamplona Tapas, the restaurant’s signature cocktail, the Pamplona Forever, is a bit more original. With a lot of bitter and a touch of sweet, it’s basically a rum negroni with a hint of apple martini thrown in for fun.
Ingredients
■ 1 ounce Bacardi Silver
■ 1 ounce Carpano Punt e Mes vermouth
■ 1 ounce apple liqueur
■ ½ ounce Campari
Garnish
■ Amaretto cherry
■ Lemon peel
Directions
Garnish martini glass with lemon peel and cherry. In a mixing glass with ice, combine rum, vermouth, apple liqueur and Campari. Stir to chill. Strain into martini glass over garnish.