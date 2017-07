Not that you need a reason to eat ice cream, but here’s a good one — today is National Ice Cream Day.

How well do you know your Vegas ice cream spots? (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Not that you need a reason to eat ice cream, but here’s a good one — tomorrow is National Ice Cream Day. Celebrate with one of these popular options from eateries around Las Vegas. Can you identify the restaurant that created each treat?