Hubert Keller filming PBS show at favorite Las Vegas spots

Hubert Keller was in town last week shooting an episode of his PBS show, “Secrets of a Chef.”

General Manager and Managing Partner Luis de Santos, left, and Chef and Managing Partner Khai Vu at Mordeo Boutique Wine Bar at 5420 Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 13, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Chef Hubert Keller at "Chefs to the Max" event at Rx Bible Room, January 2014. (Courtesy photos by Erik Kabik/Retna)

Hubert Keller.

Hubert Keller was in town last week shooting an episode of his PBS show, “Secrets of a Chef.” The upcoming season takes him out of the kitchen to tour the world, with friends taking him to some of their favorite spots. The Las Vegas episode includes Momofuku, Esther’s Kitchen, Sparrow + Wolf, Once, The Kitchen at Atomic and The Underground at The Mob Museum. It’ll air early next year.

Luxor pop-up in works

Jeremiah Tower, a pioneer of California cuisine and the subject of a 2016 documentary by Anthony Bourdain, is headed to Luxor, at least for a night. A spokeswoman for MGM Resorts International confirmed Tower will be involved with a pop-up dinner, but no further information is available yet.

Chefs hitting the road

Chefs Khai Vu of District One and Justin Kingsley Hall of The Kitchen at Atomic are heading to New York next week to participate in a four-day pop-up celebrating Vietnamese cuisine. Saigon Summers will be Sunday through Wednesday at Thaimee Box restaurant in the East Village.

New looks for 2 spots

A pair of Fremont Street favorites are going through renovations. Le Thai will be closed for six to eight weeks as it undergoes a complete makeover that will include enclosing the back patio area. A block to the east, construction has begun at The Market/Bronze Cafe, which is re-branding itself simply as Bronze Cafe to concentrate on specialty foods and its sandwich operation. It’s open for business during construction.

Openings

Boathouse Asian Eatery opened Monday at Palace Station. It specializes in fresh seafood, with a menu that includes small plates, soups, wok and steamed options, sushi and more.

Blinders Burgers & Brunch has opened at 6410 N. Durango Drive, serving 100 percent plant-based food.

Bring water, get a sub

Firehouse Subs will offer a medium sub in exchange for a 24-pack of bottled water on Saturday at its 12 valley locations. The water will be donated to local agencies.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella@ reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.