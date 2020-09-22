81°F
Hybrid mini-golf/bar pop-up to launch Thursday at Tivoli Village

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2020 - 4:06 pm
 
Updated September 23, 2020 - 9:43 am

It’s an indoor miniature golf course with nine holes said to be more challenging than most. But maybe that’s because Hole19 is a bar as well.

Hole19 Miniature Golf Bar Pop-Up will launch Thursday at Tivoli Village and remain there through Nov. 1. Described as “part overgrown garden clubhouse and part boozy mini-golf course,” it promises the flair of early 1900s Britain — as well as beer pong, Jenga and video games, which we’re pretty sure haven’t been offered at St. Andrews, then or now.

And of course craft cocktails.

Hole19 will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, 4 to 11 p.m. Thursdays, 4 p.m. to midnight Fridays, noon to midnight Saturdays and noon to 10 p.m. Sundays. You can get reservations at hole19bar.com; there are 24 tickets per hour, with staggered start times. Bring your mask, and know that social distancing will be enforced.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

