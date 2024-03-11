70°F
Food

Ice cream shop in west Las Vegas Valley temporarily closed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2024 - 4:32 pm
 
The Baskin-Robbins at 9151 W. Sahara Ave. Suite #109 is temporarily closed for renovations. (Courtesy)
The Baskin-Robbins at 9151 W. Sahara Ave. Suite #109 is temporarily closed for renovations. (Courtesy)

A Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop near The Lakes is temporarily closed for renovations, an associate with the chain said Monday.

It was not immediately known how long the location near the intersection of West Sahara Avenue and South Fort Apache Road will be closed or what is being renovated.

Baskin-Robbins has 13 ice cream shops across the Las Vegas Valley. No other valley locations are currently closed, according to the company’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

