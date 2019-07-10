Icebar to open at Linq on Las Vegas Strip in November

The centerpiece of Icebar will be a 1,200-square-foot 32-degree space with more than 100 tons of hand-carved ice, including immersive sculptures.

Icebar, in The Linq Promenade, will include frozen mojitos and frosé served in glasses made of ice. (Icebar)

Just in time for the really sweltering weather, Noel Bowman, of Minus5 Ice Experience, has announced a new concept — Icebar, in The Linq Promenade. But you’ll have wait until November to chill out there.

The centerpiece of Icebar will be a 1,200-square-foot 32-degree space with more than 100 tons of hand-carved ice, including immersive sculptures, and parkas and faux-fur coats to keep guests warm. There also will be high-tech projection mapping, a warm space with bar and lobby, and a patio facing the Promenade’s fountain. The cocktail menu will include frozen mojitos and frosé served in glasses made of ice. But this also will be a family-friendly spot, with mocktails such as the Jack Frost and the Yeti.

Icebar will be in the space formerly occupied by Sprinkles cupcakes. Minus5 Ice Experience has locations at Mandalay Bay and The Venetian.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

