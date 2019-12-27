Icebar to warm up Las Vegas Strip on New Year’s Eve
The Icebar, located at The Linq Promenade, will celebrate New Year’s Eve on Tuesday with a complimentary Champagne toast with entry to the Icebar every hour on the hour around the globe starting with Oslo, Norway at 4 p.m. and ending in Las Vegas at midnight, Jan. 1.
The centerpiece of Icebar is a 1,200-square-foot 32-degree space with more than 100 tons of hand-carved ice, including immersive sculptures, and parkas and faux-fur coats to keep guests warm.
Icebar is in the space formerly occupied by Sprinkles cupcakes.