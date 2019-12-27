Icebar to warm up Las Vegas Strip on New Year’s Eve

The Icebar, located at The Linq Promenade, is celebrating New Year’s Eve on Tuesday with a complimentary Champagne toast and more.

Christian Marquez, left, stands next to his sister-in-law Rebeca Marquez, center, and brother Aaron Marquez, right, as they order drinks at ICEBAR Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Missy Ruski, left, poses for a photo taken by Can Cekcan, right, at ICEBAR Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. The pair is in Las Vegas for a holiday vacation from Tampa, Florida. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The "Northern Lights" cocktail at ICEBAR Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

ICEBAR Las Vegas bartender Brooke Rodriguez, who has been working at the bar for five years, shows how a "Northern Lights" cocktail is made on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Ginny Lane of Connecticut takes a photo of her daughter at ICEBAR Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

ICEBAR Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. The bar features a winter-themed drink menu and its interior is made entirely of ice.(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Marnie Lane takes a video as her mother, Ginny Lane, does a shot luge made of ice at ICEBAR Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. The two are on vacation to celebrate Marnie Lane earning her Master's degree. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Ginny Lane cheers after doing a shot luge made of ice at ICEBAR Las Vegas in The LINQ Promenade on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Christian Marquez, center, poses for a photo as his sister-in-law Rebeca Marquez takes the photo at ICEBAR Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The centerpiece of Icebar is a 1,200-square-foot 32-degree space with more than 100 tons of hand-carved ice, including immersive sculptures, and parkas and faux-fur coats to keep guests warm.

Icebar is in the space formerly occupied by Sprinkles cupcakes.