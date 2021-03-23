If you can eat Sickies’ 5-pound challenge in an hour, it’s free

For its Victory Lap Challenge, Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews at Town Square stacks patty melts, a grilled cheese, burger patties, fried eggs, wings and a whole lot more.

The Victory Lap Challenge at Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews starts with two patty melts — “starts” being the key word.

Those form the bun of sorts, enclosing a middle “bun” of a grilled cheese sandwich. But then Sickies really piles it on: pulled pork, bacon, additional burger patties, two fried eggs, fried jalapenos, fried pickles and boneless wings, with barbecue and sriracha sauces to help hold it all together. And, in case that doesn’t meet your fried quotient, a mountain of french fries is served alongside, for a total of five pounds of food.

The Victory Lap Challenge is $49.99, but if you qualify for the clean plate club in an hour it’s free, and you get a commemorative T-shirt, plus your name on Sickies’ wall of fame.

The Town Square restaurant also has some new menu items, such as warm fry-sized soft pretzel sticks with beer cheese dipping sauce, $9.99; kettle chips with French onion dip, $7.99; the Mozzerati burger with fried cheese curds, marinara and mozzarella cheese, $14.99; and the Chips & Dip Burger, which is topped with kettle chips, French onion dip and provolone cheese, $12.99. sickiesburgers.com

