Ike’s Love Sandwiches owner giving away virtual lunch with himself

Ike Shehadeh, founder of the Ike’s Love & Sandwiches chain, which has two locations in the Las Vegas Valley, will give the prize to someone who enters via social media. (Ike's Love and Sandwiches)

Here’s a chance to have lunch with Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. And you don’t have to worry about social distancing to do it.

Ike’s has announced a contest with a prize of virtual lunch with Shehadeh, with sandwiches delivered for your entire household and the man himself on the other end of the line. Winners must live in a county with an Ike’s location; there are two in Clark County.

Enter on Instagram at @ikessandwiches, Twitter at ikessandwiches or Facebook at ikes through Thursday. Contest guidelines are on the social media channels.

