Ike’s offering free sandwich, with purchase of another, for the holiday

Follow them on Instagram for the offer

Ike's Love and Sandwiches is celebrating the 4th with a buy-one-get-one offer. (Ike’s Love & Sandwiches)

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will celebrate Independence Day with a buy-one-get-one offer on Friday and Saturday, but you’ll have to follow them on Instagram to take advantage of it.

Sometime Friday, the company will post the official offer on its feed, @Ikessandwiches. Anyone who presents that offer at a local Ike’s on Friday or Saturday will receive a free sandwich with the purchase of one at the regular price.

Ike’s also is unveiling a foot-long premium sandwich called The Superman for the holiday. It’s packed with turkey, ham, roast beef, pastrami, salami, bacon, avocado and Jack cheese, a full pound of meat, and priced at $26.

Ike’s has locations locally at UNLV, in the Fashion Show mall on the Strip and at 4350 S. Durango Drive between Flamingo Road and Rochelle Avenue.

