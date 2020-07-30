Impossible Burger available at Walmart in Las Vegas, nationwide

If you’ve wanted to introduce more plant-based foods to your home-cooking repertoire but found it … well … nearly impossible, here’s some good news.

Impossible Burger is headed to a Walmart near you. (Impossible Foods)

If you’ve wanted to introduce more plant-based foods to your home-cooking repertoire but found it … well … nearly impossible, here’s some good news: Beginning Thursday, Impossible Burger is being introduced in more than 2,000 Walmart Supercenter and Neighborhood Markets nationwide. That will raise its availability to more than 8,000 grocery stores across the country, including Las Vegas.

At Walmart, Impossible Burger is being sold in 12-ounce packages in the fresh meat department, as well as through the company’s grocery pickup and delivery service. It can be used in all recipes using ground meat, including chili, meatballs, spaghetti sauce and stews, and can be cooked on an outdoor grill, frying pan or Instant Pot.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.