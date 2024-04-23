‘Imposter’ Las Vegas restaurant pages removed from Uber Eats

The move by the app follows extensive media coverage and an outcry among Las Vegas Valley restaurant owners.

An Uber Eats page impersonating Gaetano's, the longtime family-owned Henderson restaurant (exterior shown here), has been removed from the app. While active, the removed page directed orders to a low-rated pizza joint in Henderson. (Facebook)

Following reports in the Las Vegas Review-Journal and other media that pages on Uber Eats were “impersonating” well-known bricks-and-mortar restaurants in the valley, Uber announced it has removed those pages from the app and has taken related actions.

The removed pages listed the same name or a similar name as Esther’s Kitchen, Gaetano’s Ristorante, Manizza’s Pizza and Solamente Pizza, none of which fulfill orders through Uber Eats. Orders placed on Uber Eats through the removed pages were directed to other restaurants.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Uber Eats, and the conduct here is completely unacceptable to us, our customers, and most importantly, the impacted restaurants,” Harry Hatfield, a spokesperson for Uber, said in a statement.

“Impersonating any restaurant is a clear violation of our terms and policies; we’ve removed these imposters from our platform. We’ve also temporarily paused onboarding any new virtual restaurants while we carry out a review of all restaurants on Uber Eats in Las Vegas, and any imposter restaurants we discover will immediately be taken off the app.”

The Review-Journal also uncovered a page on Grubhub for Shanghai Taste Handmade Dumplings & Asian Cuisine at 14 Pacific Ave., Henderson, a space occupied by Rose Garden, a Chinese restaurant. The name could be confusingly similar to ShangHai Taste, the Chinatown restaurant famed for its Shanghainese dumplings. The Shanghai Taste Handmade Dumplings page also appears to have been removed.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.