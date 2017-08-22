ad-fullscreen
In-N-Out Burger announces 2 more Las Vegas locations

By Heidi Knapp Rinella Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2017 - 3:07 pm
 
Updated August 22, 2017 - 3:45 pm

Big news for In-N-Out lovers. The chain announced they’re opening additional locations in Southern Nevada.

In-N-Out Burger, a regional chain known for its all-beef burgers and freshly cut fries, will open its 14th (Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way) and 15th locations (Flamingo and Sandhill roads). In a prepared statement, the chain’s vice president for real estate and development, Carl Arena, said the sites are in the final permitting stages. Once construction dates are set, he said, work will take another four or five months, so look for them sometime next year.

