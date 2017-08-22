In-N-Out Burger announces 2 more Las Vegas locations

Big news for burger lovers: Two chains with cult followings have announced they’re opening additional locations in Southern Nevada.

Abraham Arciga, right/middle, orders his food at In-N-Out Burger, Friday, June 17, 2016 in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Big news for In-N-Out lovers. The chain announced they’re opening additional locations in Southern Nevada.

In-N-Out Burger, a regional chain known for its all-beef burgers and freshly cut fries, will open its 14th (Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way) and 15th locations (Flamingo and Sandhill roads). In a prepared statement, the chain’s vice president for real estate and development, Carl Arena, said the sites are in the final permitting stages. Once construction dates are set, he said, work will take another four or five months, so look for them sometime next year.

