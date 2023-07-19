109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

In-N-Out to Nevada workers: Get a doctor’s note to wear a mask

By Wyatte Grantham-Philips Associated Press
July 19, 2023 - 2:06 pm
 
An In-N-Out Burger employee wears a face mask inside the restaurant on Friday, June 26, 2020, i ...
An In-N-Out Burger employee wears a face mask inside the restaurant on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Customers visit an In-N-Out Burger restaurant on Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb ...
Customers visit an In-N-Out Burger restaurant on Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2009. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring ...
In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)

NEW YORK — The In-N-Out burger chain will bar employees in five states, including Nevada, from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media.

In the memo announcing new guidelines for Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Utah workers, the fast food chain pointed to “the importance of customer service and the ability to show our Associates’ smiles and other facial features while considering the health and well-being of all individuals.”

The policy, which goes into effect Aug. 14, applies to all In-N-Out employees in those states, except for those who need to wear masks or other protective gear for job duties that require it, like painting.

Employees could face disciplinary action, including being fired, if they do not comply, the memo says.

California and Oregon both have laws in place preventing employers from banning masks.

It is not the first time that the chain, based in California, has clashed with health experts over safety measures that were first put into place as deaths from COVID-19 skyrocketed during the pandemic. In October 2021, several In-N-Out locations in California faced fines or were temporarily closed because the burger chain refused to enforce COVID-19 vaccination rules.

A company customer service representative confirmed the accuracy of the new mask guidelines with The Associated Press on Wednesday. In-N-Out’s press contact did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The new guidelines are facing pushback from public health officials like infectious disease specialist Dr. Judy Stone.

“Requiring a doctor’s note is also a burden in terms of time and money. Many people don’t have a primary care physician or one who is readily available,” Stone wrote in a column for Forbes this week. “And requiring proof of a disability might be considered a violation of the Americans with Disability Act, depending on how one interprets masking as a request for accommodation.”

Stone also pointed to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — which notes that 6 in 10 adults have a chronic disease, increasing their risk for severe COVID-19.

In-N-Out workers in California and Oregon also have new mask guidelines set to go into effect Aug. 14, according to a separate leaked company memo. But in contrast to the other states, California and Oregon employees will still be able to choose to wear a mask in stores.

Those masks must be a company-provided N-95 mask, the memo says — adding that employees who wish to wear different masks must provide “a valid medical note.”

Both memos note that policies are subject to local health regulations, and that the company will continue to evaluate accommodation for its guidelines.

MOST READ
1
Tupac murder investigation leads police to Henderson home
Tupac murder investigation leads police to Henderson home
2
3 six-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
3 six-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Henderson Spaghetti Bowl revamp has a projected start date
Henderson Spaghetti Bowl revamp has a projected start date
4
‘It’s excessive’: Homeowners push back on water district’s new fee
‘It’s excessive’: Homeowners push back on water district’s new fee
5
How NLV woman narrowly avoided bad deal with ‘We Buy Ugly Houses’
How NLV woman narrowly avoided bad deal with ‘We Buy Ugly Houses’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) attempts to stop Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

WNBA All-Star Weekend, National Ice Cream Day and shows by The Drums and Jason Isbell lead this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.

More stories
‘Open for business’: Street food vending legalized under new bill
‘Open for business’: Street food vending legalized under new bill
Report alleges that UNLV staffer created hostile work environment
Report alleges that UNLV staffer created hostile work environment
‘We deserve better’: Residents demand action to extend radiation exposure compensation
‘We deserve better’: Residents demand action to extend radiation exposure compensation
‘Looks just like him’: CSN worker recognized suspect in triple homicide
‘Looks just like him’: CSN worker recognized suspect in triple homicide
‘O’ performer injured in new act at Strip show
‘O’ performer injured in new act at Strip show
Nevada man’s ‘Go back to California’ license plate subject of recall
Nevada man’s ‘Go back to California’ license plate subject of recall