Inaugural Evolution Food & Wine festival postponed

The successor to the venerable UNLVino event will be rescheduled for a later date.

Bobby Flay had been scheduled to be honored at the Evolution Food & Wine festival, which has been indefinitely postponed. (Patrick Gray)

The inaugural edition of the Evolution Food & Wine Festival has been postponed as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The new festival, which was a continuation of the 45-year UNLVino tradition, had been set to debut on April 18 at the new Caesars Forum Conference Center. A statement announcing the indefinite postponement says the decision was made “at the direction of local health and government officials.”

Ticket holders have the option of keeping their tickets to use at the rescheduled event, or requesting a refund by emailing customer.service@unlvtickets.com. More information can be found at EvolutionLV.com.

