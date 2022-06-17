89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Food

Indulge in banana walnut tartufo at Superfrico

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2022 - 7:37 am
 
Banana walnut tartufo, from Superfrico in The Cosmpolitan of Las Vegas, is built from banana ge ...
Banana walnut tartufo, from Superfrico in The Cosmpolitan of Las Vegas, is built from banana gelato, crystallized walnuts, singed meringue and miso caramel. (DamonEats)

“Tartufo” means truffle in Italian, and the Italian dessert tartufo — a dome of gelato clad in a chocolate shell — takes its name from its rough resemblance to the famously earthy and expensive fungus. The gelato in a tartufo sometimes shelters a cache of syrup, melted chocolate, chopped frozen fruit or other tidbits.

At Superfrico in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, where Italian food collides with vinyl DJing and performance art, pastry prep cook Stacy Desrosiers adds crystallized walnuts to the banana gelato, with the tartufo also featuring a puffy wrap of singed meringue and a drizzle of miso caramel.

The dessert is $15. Mitch Emge, executive chef of the restaurant, suggests pairing the tartufo with Cockburns Aged 20 Years Tawny Port or the 2016 Royal Tokaji 5 Puttonyos Aszù “Blue Label” Tokaji, a prized dessert wine from the Tokaji wine region of Hungary.

Superfrico in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, www.superfrico.com

MOST READ
1
Houston billionaire closes $270M purchase on Strip
Houston billionaire closes $270M purchase on Strip
2
Clark County reports first probable case of monkeypox
Clark County reports first probable case of monkeypox
3
‘It’s cowardly’: Vagos biker testifies about Hells Angels highway shooting
‘It’s cowardly’: Vagos biker testifies about Hells Angels highway shooting
4
Police: Pair stole from Lowe’s at least 34 times
Police: Pair stole from Lowe’s at least 34 times
5
Adele’s Vegas options dwindling amid Caesars layoffs
Adele’s Vegas options dwindling amid Caesars layoffs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ana Peña, left, and Carli Medina eat lunch on the lakeside patio at Marché Bacchus on ...
Some top spots for alfresco dining in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Las Vegas can get hot as blazes. Thankfully, many Southern Nevada restaurants have created cool, shaded outdoor spaces where dishes — and good company — can be enjoyed with just the right touch of nature.

Getty Images
Coastal seafood bar debuts in Las Vegas
RJ

Las Vegas, flap your fins to welcome Sea Fresh to the neighborhood. Chinatown restaurateur Joe Muscaglione has soft-opened the 18-seat coastal seafood bar stocked with impressive — and often hard to find — fish.