Indulge in banana walnut tartufo at Superfrico

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas restaurant builds this dessert from banana gelato, crystallized walnuts, singed meringue and miso caramel.

“Tartufo” means truffle in Italian, and the Italian dessert tartufo — a dome of gelato clad in a chocolate shell — takes its name from its rough resemblance to the famously earthy and expensive fungus. The gelato in a tartufo sometimes shelters a cache of syrup, melted chocolate, chopped frozen fruit or other tidbits.

At Superfrico in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, where Italian food collides with vinyl DJing and performance art, pastry prep cook Stacy Desrosiers adds crystallized walnuts to the banana gelato, with the tartufo also featuring a puffy wrap of singed meringue and a drizzle of miso caramel.

The dessert is $15. Mitch Emge, executive chef of the restaurant, suggests pairing the tartufo with Cockburns Aged 20 Years Tawny Port or the 2016 Royal Tokaji 5 Puttonyos Aszù “Blue Label” Tokaji, a prized dessert wine from the Tokaji wine region of Hungary.

