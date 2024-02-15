Inside Durango casino’s new pool, bar and restaurant — PHOTOS

The 7,200-square-foot pool with fountain and Baja ledge is the centerpiece of the 1.5-acre expanse at the southwest Las Vegas casino resort.

Bel-Aire Backyard, set to debut March 11, 2024, at Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas, encompasses a pool with fountain, two poolside bars, the Backyard Grill restaurant, cabanas, deck and in-water seating, an expansive lawn and soaring palms. (Clint Jenkins)

A sushi yacht with nigiri and sliced maki rolls from Backyard Grill, the bar and restaurant at Bel-Aire Backyard, the pool complex set to debut March 11, 2024, at Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas. (Clique Hospitality)

A Cobb salad from Backyard Grill, the bar and restaurant at Bel-Aire Backyard, the pool complex set to debut March 11, 2024, at Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas. (Clique Hospitality)

A Poolhouse Burger with classic fixings from Backyard Grill, the bar and restaurant at Bel-Aire Backyard, the pool complex set to debut March 11, 2024, at Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas. (Clique Hospitality)

A warm crab and avocado salad from Backyard Grill, the bar and restaurant at Bel-Aire Backyard, the pool complex set to debut March 11, 2024, at Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas. (Clique Hospitality)

An Under the Palms cocktail from Backyard Grill, the bar and restaurant at Bel-Aire Backyard, the pool complex set to debut March 11, 2024, at Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas. (Clique Hospitality)

Think of the Backyard parties.

Bel-Aire Backyard, set to debut March 11 at the Durango resort in southwest Las Vegas, unfurls across more than 65,000 square feet, encompassing a cerulean pool and deck with a surging central fountain, a Baja ledge for sunning and two waterside bars.

The Backyard, just outside the Bel-Aire Lounge cocktail bar, also features three grand cru cabanas for up to 12 people, 10 standard cabanas for up to six, and dozens of chaise lounges with umbrellas, plump daybeds and circular cushioned “lily pads” set over water on the ledge.

Ranks of soaring palms combine with water, wood, marble and the earth tones of the draped pool bars and cabanas to give the Backyard the feel of a pharaonic movie set. Which is in keeping with tradition. When it comes to pools, Vegas knows how to go big.

Waterfront flavors

Bel-Aire Backyard, a project of Clique Hospitality of Vegas, also includes the Backyard Grill (because lunch by the pool is one of life’s great pleasures).

The bar and restaurant seats 110 or so for an approachable pool-appropriate menu that runs to a colorful Cobb salad, a warm crab and avocado salad, barbecue chicken flatbread and quesadillas, a Poolhouse Burger with classic accoutrements, and a wooden sushi yacht crewed by nigiri and sliced maki rolls.

The menu also showcases watermelon salad with cucumber, feta, pickled red onions and bright gusts of lemon mint vinaigrette, and miso sea bass lettuce cups topped by crisp filaments of kataifi pastry. Brunch dishes and Sunday brunch parties are on the way.

Liquidity? Look for a Fresh and Easy cocktail made with Botanist gin, a tropical mojito harnessing Havana Club aged rum and fresh passion fruit purée, an Under the Palms cocktail fashioned with Cruzan rum and hibiscus simple syrup, and buckets of domestic and imported beer.

“The opening of Bel-Aire Backyard will provide our guests with a relaxing escape that seamlessly blends the indoor and outdoor experiences we set out to create when designing Durango,” said David Horn, vice president and general manager of the property.

Music and sunset parties

Live DJ sets are planned for noon to sunset Thursdays through Sundays. Warmer weather sees the launch of Friday sunset parties with music from 4 to 10 p.m.

Bel-Aire Backyard will be open from 9 a.m. to sunset daily, weather permitting. Visit belairebackyardlv.com or follow @BelAireBackyardLV on social media.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.