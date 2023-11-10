Inside Golden Steer’s first expansion in almost 50 years — PHOTOS

Nick McMillan, Dr. Michael Signorelli, and Amanda Signorelli share a toast during their event to celebrate the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman presents a proclamation naming today the "Golden Steer Steakhouse day" during an event to celebrate the first expansion there in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. From left they are Nick McMillan, Dr. Michael Signorelli, Mayor Goodman, Amanda Signorelli and Mary Beth Sewald. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A ribbon is cut during an event to celebrate the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. From left they are Dr. Michael Signorelli, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Amanda Signorelli, Nick McMillan and Mary Beth Sewald. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some of the many tasty food items served following a ribbon cutting at an event to celebrate the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A pair of bull horns adorns a doorway in a new dining room apart of the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Steer Steakhouse, an icon of Old Vegas and a Rat Pack hangout back in the day, has expanded for the first time in almost 50 years, as the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported first. The restaurant took over the adjacent space to the west, adding about 1,000 square feet for two new dining areas.

On Thursday, the owners of Golden Steer joined local worthies to cut the ribbon on the expansion and celebrate the 65th anniversary of the restaurant, which opened in 1958.

