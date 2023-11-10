Inside Golden Steer’s first expansion in almost 50 years — PHOTOS
A ribbon-cutting unveiled the two new dining areas encompassing about 1,000 square feet.
Golden Steer Steakhouse, an icon of Old Vegas and a Rat Pack hangout back in the day, has expanded for the first time in almost 50 years, as the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported first. The restaurant took over the adjacent space to the west, adding about 1,000 square feet for two new dining areas.
On Thursday, the owners of Golden Steer joined local worthies to cut the ribbon on the expansion and celebrate the 65th anniversary of the restaurant, which opened in 1958.
