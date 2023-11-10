61°F
Inside Golden Steer’s first expansion in almost 50 years — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2023 - 4:00 pm
 
Nick McMillan, Dr. Michael Signorelli, and Amanda Signorelli share a toast during their event t ...
Nick McMillan, Dr. Michael Signorelli, and Amanda Signorelli share a toast during their event to celebrate the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Rob Harpest pours champagne for guests during an event to celebrate the first expansion in near ...
Rob Harpest pours champagne for guests during an event to celebrate the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Guests mingle during an event to celebrate the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden ...
Guests mingle during an event to celebrate the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Amanda Signorelli welcomes all guests during an event to celebrate the first expansion in nearl ...
Amanda Signorelli welcomes all guests during an event to celebrate the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman shares some fond memories during an event to celebrate the firs ...
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman shares some fond memories during an event to celebrate the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman with owner Dr. Michael Signorelli shares some fond memories dur ...
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman with owner Dr. Michael Signorelli shares some fond memories during an event to celebrate the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman talks with owner Dr. Michael Signorelli joined by his daughter ...
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman talks with owner Dr. Michael Signorelli joined by his daughter Amanda as she shares some fond memories during an event to celebrate the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Restaurant managers Nick McMillan and Amanda Signorelli speak to guests during their event to c ...
Restaurant managers Nick McMillan and Amanda Signorelli speak to guests during their event to celebrate the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Guests share a toast during an event to celebrate the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the ...
Guests share a toast during an event to celebrate the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman presents a proclamation naming today the "Golden Steer Steakhou ...
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman presents a proclamation naming today the "Golden Steer Steakhouse day" during an event to celebrate the first expansion there in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. From left they are Nick McMillan, Dr. Michael Signorelli, Mayor Goodman, Amanda Signorelli and Mary Beth Sewald. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A ribbon is cut during an event to celebrate the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Gold ...
A ribbon is cut during an event to celebrate the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. From left they are Dr. Michael Signorelli, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Amanda Signorelli, Nick McMillan and Mary Beth Sewald. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Amanda Signorelli listens in as Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks with Nick McMillan follo ...
Amanda Signorelli listens in as Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks with Nick McMillan following a ribbon cutting at an event to celebrate the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Some of the many tasty food items served following a ribbon cutting at an event to celebrate th ...
Some of the many tasty food items served following a ribbon cutting at an event to celebrate the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Guests enjoy food and drink in a new room following a ribbon cutting at an event to celebrate t ...
Guests enjoy food and drink in a new room following a ribbon cutting at an event to celebrate the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Owner Dr. Michael Signorelli with longtime friend counselor Joe Brown during their event to cel ...
Owner Dr. Michael Signorelli with longtime friend counselor Joe Brown during their event to celebrate the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A pair of bull horns adorns a doorway in a new dining room apart of the first expansion in near ...
A pair of bull horns adorns a doorway in a new dining room apart of the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A new dining room apart of the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhous ...
A new dining room apart of the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Signage inside as part of the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse ...
Signage inside as part of the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
One of the original dining areas to be seen during an event to celebrate the first expansion in ...
One of the original dining areas to be seen during an event to celebrate the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The expansive bar to be seen during an event to celebrate the first expansion in nearly 50 year ...
The expansive bar to be seen during an event to celebrate the first expansion in nearly 50 years at the Golden Steer Steakhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Steer Steakhouse, an icon of Old Vegas and a Rat Pack hangout back in the day, has expanded for the first time in almost 50 years, as the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported first. The restaurant took over the adjacent space to the west, adding about 1,000 square feet for two new dining areas.

On Thursday, the owners of Golden Steer joined local worthies to cut the ribbon on the expansion and celebrate the 65th anniversary of the restaurant, which opened in 1958.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

