Insomnia Cookies now delivering warm cookies in Las Vegas

Insomnia Cookies — delivering warm cookies when you need them, like at 2 in the morning — opened this summer at 4480 Paradise Road.

Since it was founded in 2003 in a college dorm room at the University of Pennsylvania, it’s only fitting Insomnia caters to college students, and the local outlet (of more than 100 nationwide) delivers to UNLV and the area surrounding it.

Two cookies and a pint of milk are $7.20. The cookies are available in boxes ranging from $10.10 for six to $36 for 24, and vegan and gluten-free cookies are available. “Residence-hall special” boxes contain up to 300 cookies.

Traditional varieties are chocolate chunk, classic with M&M’s, double chocolate chunk, double chocolate mint, oatmeal-raisin, peanut butter chip, snickerdoodle, sugar, white chocolate macadamia and vegan-gluten-free chocolate chip. “Jumbo deluxe” cookies, cookie cakes, brownies, ice cream, cookies a la mode and ice-cream-and-cookie sandwiches also are available.

Visit insomniacookies.com or call 877-632-6654.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.