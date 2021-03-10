Is it a bowl of cereal or is it a doughnut? Why it’s both!

Robert Teddy, who owns Wicked Donuts on West Lake Mead Boulevard, created The Original Cereal Bowl Donut, and you eat the bowl and spoon along with the cereal.

A look at the Original Cereal Bowl Donut from Wicked Donuts

The cereal bowl donut, created by Chef Robert Teddy, at Wicked Donuts in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

If you’re conflicted about whether to start your day with a pastry or a bowl of cereal, Wicked Donuts has the answer: the Original Cereal Bowl Donut.

Robert Teddy, a master pastry chef who has appeared on the Food Network’s “Cake Wars” and other shows, opened Wicked Donuts at 9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd. in August. He created the Original Cereal Bowl Donut because someone asked him what he was planning for National Cereal Day, which was Sunday.

“I don’t like cereal on doughnuts,” Teddy said. “I think it’s — for lack of a better word — lazy, just to throw cereal on everything.”

But he thought about the Cronut and all of the mashups it’s inspired. As a chef, he’d done, and liked, bread bowls containing soup, and decided to go in that direction. The special doughnuts are about an inch in diameter, a little larger than his regular ones, and are glazed on the bowl surface so the milk doesn’t soak in.

They’re served with a mixture of Fruity Pebbles and Froot Loops cereal piled inside, along with a solid white-chocolate spoon. A container of milk is served on the side.

“You pour the milk, eat the cereal, drink the cereal milk and eat the bowl and spoon, like Willy Wonka,” Teddy said. “I had to test these. I’ve had a lot of them and I love them.”

S0, apparently, do his customers. He made 50 for National Cereal Day and they sold out, thanks to the power of social media.

“I thought, ‘OK, we’ll sell it for a few more days,’ and it’s just been growing,” he said, with 24 selling out each day Monday and Tuesday. “I think they’ll do really well on weekends.”

The Original Cereal Bowl Donut sells for $6, but comes with a caveat.

“Don’t eat the spoon too fast,” Teddy said, “or you won’t have a spoon to finish it.”

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.