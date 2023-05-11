Is it immersive? A groovy sushi spot to open at Area15

Kaia Handroll joins eight other food and drink offerings at the entertainment district near the Strip.

A rendering of the exterior of Kaia Handroll, a modern sushi restaurant set to open in spring 2023 at Area15, an art and entertainment district near the Las Vegas Strip. (Jeff Blossy/Area15)

A rendering of the interior of Kaia Handroll, a modern sushi restaurant set to open in spring 2023 at Area15, an art and entertainment district near the Las Vegas Strip. (Jeff Blossy/Area15)

You might think of them as hand-held devices, by way of the sea.

This spring, Kaia Handroll is set to open at Area15, offering its namesake sushi dishes stuffed with bluefin tuna, blue crab, truffle lobster and more.

The Japanese-inspired restaurant with an island-inspired name (“kai” means “sea” in Hawaiian) joins eight other food and drink outlets at Area15, an art and entertainment district near the Las Vegas Strip, including Lumin Café & Kitchen from Elizabeth Blau, The Beast from chef Todd English, and 20,000 Leagues under the Sea, a 16-course experience guided by the Jules Verne novel.

The menu at Kaia Handroll also features sashimi, starters like a Japanese Caesar salad with a furikake-Parmesan crisp, several styles of dessert mochi, teas and sake, Japanese beer and whisky, plus to-go chirashi bowls with rice, fish and vegetables.

Kaia Handroll incorporates countertop seating, vibrant design celebrating the water and AI-generated images of women who slay. The restaurant is now hiring, with details at area15.com/careers. Chris Garcia has been named executive chef overseeing all food and drink offerings at Area15.

