Food

Is this Bellagio lounge closing to make way for a Bruno Mars spot?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2023 - 2:57 pm
 
Updated June 9, 2023 - 3:16 pm
Lily Bar & Lounge at Bellagio will close next month. (MGM Resorts International)
Anderson .Paak, left, and Bruno Mars, of the duo Silk Sonic, appear at the 63rd annual Grammy A ...
A year ago, the Review-Journal first reported that Lily Bar & Lounge in Bellagio would become a bar and lounge opened by Bruno Mars, the global music superstar. The tentative name for the lounge was The Pinky Ring by Bruno Mars. Since then, almost nothing about the project has emerged.

Now, on Friday, Bellagio announced Lily would be closing after service on July 7 to make way for a new concept, and one of the two restaurant industry insiders who spoke to the RJ last year about the Bruno Mars spot confirmed it is still underway.

In the video for “24K Magic,” which is set in Vegas, Mars wears rings on both pinkies, and the song urges players to “put your pinky finger to the moon” in celebration. The Bruno Mars online store once sold a necklace — pinky ring on a chain — whose ring appeared to be a replica of one he wore in the “24K” video.

The singer performed in a sold-out concert residency, Bruno Mars at The Chelsea, Las Vegas, from 2013 to 2015, and in another sold-out residency, Bruno Mars at Park MGM, from 2016 to 2021. Silk Sonic, the neo-soul duo composed of Mars and Anderson .Paak, returns to Park MGM in August with nine dates listed as of publication.

Lily Bar & Lounge opened in 2012 at Bellagio.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on Twitter.

