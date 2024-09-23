Italian restaurant and candy shop to debut on Las Vegas Strip

94°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2024 - 12:54 pm
 

Pasta fiend? Hankering for beef? Sweet tooth in gear? Caramella has you covered.

The restaurant and lounge, set to debut this winter at Planet Hollywood Resort, features a modern take on Italian regional dishes, with pastas, steaks and chops served Tuscan style, and Vegas-worthy sides. Caramella also features an adjacent candy chop. (Caramella means “candy” in Italian.)

The décor and design draw inspiration from 1970s Italy. Caramella, which affords choice views of the Strip, lies on the mezzanine level of Planet Hollywood next to the Criss Angel Theater, in the space formerly occupies by Koi Restaurant and Lounge. The Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported that Koi was being remodeled into a new restaurant.

Caramella expands the Tao Group Hospitality partnership with Caesars Entertainment that also encompasses Omnia Nightclub, Stanton Social Prime and Omnia Dayclub (opening 2025) at Caesars Palace.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

