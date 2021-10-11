Italian sandwich champ to offer artisanal creations at Ellis Island

Via Focaccia, which will open at Ellis Island Oct. 20, will allow Ismaele Romano, formerly of Good Pie and Eataly, to offer the tastes of his childhood in Italy.

The Americano at Via Focaccia at Ellis Island. (Ellis Island)

A selection of sandwiches at Via Foccacia at Ellis Island. (Ellis Island)

The Genovese at Via Focaccia at Ellis Island. (Ellis Island)

A world sandwich champion will bring the flavors of his Italian homeland to Ellis Island next week.

Via Focaccia, set to open Oct. 20, will be a new artisanal sandwich shop from Ismaele Romano, formerly of Good Pie and Eataly and winner of the sandwich category at the 2021 World Pizza Expo. A Sicilian, he said the food will carry the flavors of his boyhood Sunday meals in Italy, such as arancini Siciliani, served with crispy fingerling potatoes tossed with rosemary, garlic and Parmesan.

Sandwiches will be served on focaccia made in-house daily and will include the Genovese, with fresh mozzarella, roasted eggplant, roasted tomato, basil pesto aioli and arugula, and the Americano, with roasted turkey, Vermont cheddar, Front Yard bacon, avocado and garlic aioli.

Ellis Island also has partnered with Carl’s Donuts for flavors such as tiramisu, lemon curd and Nutella, which will be offered in addition to savory pastries.

Other restaurants in Ellis Island include The Front Yard, Metro Pizza and Village Pub.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., with breakfast served from 9 to 11 a.m.

