It’s a cake! It’s 3 pies! It’s PieCaken, and it’s in Las Vegas

PieCaken, from a New York pastry chef, is a pecan pie stacked with a pumpkin pie and a spice-cake layer, with cinnamon buttercream and topped with apple pie filling.

Whole PieCakens are $39.95 at Carlo's Bakery. (Casey Feehan)

Slices of PieCaken also are available at Carlo's Bakery. (Casey Feehan)

Here’s something that seems tailor-made for fall.

Autumn is, after all, prime dessert season (think Thanksgiving pumpkin pie, Christmas cake, Hanukkah doughnuts, Kwanzaa sweet-potato pie). And … well … this dessert is a little Frankenstein-like, so there’s the Halloween element.

It’s PieCaken, from New York pastry chef and Food Network star Zac Young, and it’s now available in Las Vegas at Buddy Valastro’s Carlo’s Bake Shop on the Strip.

PieCaken is nothing if not a hybrid. It’s pecan pie topped by pumpkin pie topped by spice cake, the layers joined by cinnamon buttercream and topped with apple pie filling, making it sort of three pies and a cake in one.

It’s available for $39.95 for a whole cake, $8.95 for a slice — order at bit.ly/3d5ZA6v — for pickup at Carlo’s, which is in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. Or, if you’d like to send PieCaken to someone, it’s available for nationwide shipping in the PieCaken Bakeshop at goldbelly.com.

The cake is served refrigerated, but it can be frozen. So you can save it for Thanksgiving, to maybe serve with your Turducken.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands opertes The Venetian.

