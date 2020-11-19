It’s white truffle, Beaujolais Nouveau time; get free chicken thighs

Crystal-Fried Shrimp Po-Boy at Emeril's New Orleans Fish House. (Emeril's)

Pumpkin Pie Milkshake at Slater's 50/50. (Slater/s 50/50)

Thanksgiving Burger at Slater's 50/50. (Slater's 50/50)

Wingstop's crispy thighs with Louisiana rub. (Wingstop)

Emeril’s reopens for lunch

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House at MGM Grand once again is serving lunch, from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The menu includes favorites such as the Crystal-Fried Shrimp Po-Boy, $18, and Emeril’s New Orleans Barbecued Shrimp, $18. emerilsrestaurants.com

Free thighs at Wingstop Thursday

Wingstop, which has more than a dozen locations across Southern Nevada, is testing its new crispy thighs in Las Vegas and offering free ones on Thursday. Two free thighs will be added to wing orders in-store, and customers ordering online can get them by adding two-piece thighs to their order and the code TRYTHIGHS at checkout. wingstop.com

Beaujolais Nouveau at Oh La La

It’s Beaujolais Nouveau time, and Oh La La French Bistro is joining the annual celebration of the wine’s release. The fete, which starts at 5 p.m. Thursday at the restaurant at 2120 N. Rampart Blvd., will include dinner for two of a Board le France, Boeuf Bourguignon and a bottle of 2020 Beaujolais Nouveau for $45 per person. A la carte choices are Boeuf Bourguignon, $26; a pear poached in Beaujolais Nouveau, $9; and the wine by the glass, $8; or bottle, $28. 702-222-3522 or ohlalafrenchbistro.com

Wynn offers baking class

For everyone who’s a little daunted by holiday baking, Wynn Las Vegas stands by to help. The resort’s Holiday Baking Made Easy master class is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday. Led by SW Steakhouse and Lakeside pastry chef Michael Outlaw, it will show participants how to create restaurant-worthy desserts. With sweet treats included, it’s $85, plus tax and tip; reserve by calling the concierge at 702-770-7070 or emailing conciergeservices@wynnlasvegas.com.

Free crafts for kids at market

Fresh 52 Farmers & Artisans’ Market will have free arts and crafts projects for children this month from 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays at Tivoli Village. The project for Friday is fall tree luminaries made with Mason jars and tissue paper, and the Nov. 27 project is pine cone turkeys. The market has more than 20 local vendors. fresh52.com

White truffle season at Eataly

Eataly at Park MGM is hosting its annual White Truffle Festival. The delectable fungi are being featured through Sunday in truffle-filled pasta with truffle butter and shaved truffle, $36, at La Pizza e La Pasta, and pizza with truffled fonduta, mushrooms and shaved white truffle, $22 a slice, at Cucina del Mercato, both of which are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. And from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, the Chef’s Table will have carpaccio with white truffle, $35; gagliolini with butter sauce and shaved white truffle, $32; and gigante pasta with sausage ragu, whipped ricotta and shaved white truffle, $29. eataly.com

Seasonal specials at Slater’s 50/50

Slater’s 50/50, 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., is celebrating Thanksgiving all month with two special offerings. The Thanksgiving Burger, $16.99, is a one-third pound turkey patty with brioche stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and garlic-sage aioli on a honey-wheat bun. The Pumpkin Pie Milkshake, $10.99, has a vanilla ice cream base with pumpkin puree and graham cracker crumbs, stacked with whipped cream, caramel, cinnamon and a slice of pumpkin pie.

Founders opens second spot

A second location for Founders Coffee opened Wednesday, at 3512 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson. The first location of the locally owned company is at 6410 S. Durango Drive. Hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

