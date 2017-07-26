Jaburritos now serving sushi cupcakes

We’ve had the cupcake craze, and the sushi craze seems to be eternal. Sushi cupcakes, then, were likely inevitable.

They’re in Las Vegas, at both Jaburritos locations. Crisp wonton-wrapper shells are filled with sushi in three varieties: spicy tuna (with spicy mayo and eel sauce, garnished with cucumber and crispy garlic), smoked salmon (with red onion, dill and cream cheese, garnished with dill and masago) and spicy surimi crab (with guacamole and cream cheese, garnished with togarashi). They’re available in boxes of four (two spicy tuna and one each of the others) for $12 at Jaburritos at 6090 S. Rainbow Blvd. and in the Linq Promenade on the Strip.