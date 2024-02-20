James Beard Award winner, master sommelier team up for new wine bar

This tête du cuvée crew (cru?) is debuting Wineaux, the highly anticipated wine bar and shop, on Saturday at the UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas.

Wineaux wine bar and shop is set to open on Feb. 24, 2024, at the UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. (McClain Camarota Hospitality)

You could easily describe the team behind Wineaux as a first-growth release.

There is chef Shawn McClain, the James Beard Award winner; master sommelier Nick Hetzel; and the longtime restaurateurs Richard and Sarah Camarota.

“We want to spark curiosity and make everyone feel at ease, welcoming social sippers, wine aficionados and big-time collectors alike,” said Sarah Camarota, creative director of McClain Camarota Hospitality.

To that end, the wine selections, overseen by Hetzel, encourage exploration, from the classics to unexpected bottles to allocated releases. Two highlights: vibrant estate-grown Egon Müller rieslings from some of the best plots in Germany and grower Champagne from the Jean Josselin vineyards.

Wine pairings

For his part, McClain is creating a menu to pair (and not simply accompany) the wines. What does that look like? Chilled oysters with cucumber and kosho (fermented chilis) mignonette (calling Egon Müller). Beef tartare with salsa macha and horseradish. And foie gras parfait with Bordeaux gelée, Asian pear and toasted hazelnuts (Jean Josselin, you’re up).

Wineaux will also offer a monthly wine club and counter service for to-go bottles and for foods such as smoked salmon, charcuterie boards, caviar and cheeses.

Take a seat

Wineaux encompasses 2,500 square feet composed of wood, stone, traditional tables, lounge seating, a 10-seat bar, and a 12-seat tasting table set amid a profusion of wine (helleaux, Egon). The wine retail includes chilled bottles. A terrace is planned for next year.

Wineaux (6887 Helen Toland St., Suite 110) is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations/details: wineauxlv.com. Follow @WineauxVegas on Instagram and @Wineaux on Facebook. For group sales, call 725-527-6009.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.