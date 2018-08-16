James Beard Foundation’s Celebrity Chef Tour to hit Las Vegas Strip

Chef Jeremiah Tower’s upcoming appearance at Luxor will be part of a multi-chef dinner being organized by the James Beard Foundation.

Tower will join celebrity chefs Larry Forgione, Andrew Friedman, Mary Sue Milliken, Nancy Silverton and Jimmy Schmidt at a dinner and question-and-answer session on Oct. 13.

It’s part of the foundation’s Celebrity Chef Tour, which brings a different lineup of renowned chefs to more than 20 cities each year. (There are 14 scheduled between Sept. 8 and March 28.) Organizers promise “a taste of what happens at the James Beard House in New York City.”

Tickets are $200 plus fees for the general public, with discounts for various U.S. Bank credit card holders. They’re available now through jamesbeard.org.

