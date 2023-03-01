James Beard-winning chef to open new wine bar at UnCommons

Shawn McClain, who recently opened Balla Italian Soul in Sahara Las Vegas, moves off Strip with his latest project at the southwest valley development.

Chef Shawn McClain and his business partners are opening Wineaux, a wine bar and shop planned to debut in late 2023 in the UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. (Bronson Loftin)

In Las Vegas, a thoroughgoing cocktail town, a new wine spot — especially one from a James Beard Award-winning chef — is always worth noting. And so note is accordingly taken of Wineaux, a wine bar and shop planned to open in late 2023 at the UnCommons development in southwest Vegas, the Review-Journal has exclusively learned.

Wineaux — the name summons France or overimbibing, depending on which syllable you stress — comes courtesy of chef Shawn McClain, a Beard winner and three-time nominee, and Richard and Sarah Camarota, his business partners in McClain Camarota Hospitality.

The aim of Wineaux is to present a thoughtfully edited selection of international wines, beyond the usual big names, for people to explore (social sipper to wine geek) at a range of prices.

“Wineaux at UnCommons will give wine lovers the experience they’ve been looking for; we are so excited to bring the concept to life in an incredible location,” McClain said.

A menu of chef-created bites for pairing (and for deepening the wine experience), wine tasting events, curbside pickup and a wine club complete the Wineaux offerings.

“I have been a fan of Shawn and his team for years and thrilled that he chose UnCommons as the location for this new experience,” said Jim Stuart, a partner in Matter Real Estate Group, developer of UnCommons.

Wineaux marks McClain moving off-Strip following the opening of Balla Italian Soul, his regional Italian restaurant, in Sahara Las Vegas last October. In Vegas, McClain has also opened Sage and Five50 Pizza Bar, both of which closed in Aria during the pandemic, and Libertine Social, open in Mandalay Bay.

