Jazz Brunch at Lakeside features Horchata Colada

October 12, 2018
 

Perhaps the most whimsical cocktail that master mixologist Andrew Pollard has whipped up for Lakeside’s new Jazz Brunch at Wynn Las Vegas is this sweet and salty twist on a colada enhanced with a shot of sherry. (Vegans take note — while the coconut almond milk may sound enticing, Rumchata Horchata does contain dairy.)

Horchata Colada Ingredients

3 ounces coconut almond milk

1 ounce Lustau Oloroso Sherry

1 ounce Rumchata Horchata Liqueur

1 ounce Stoli Salted Karamel Vodka

Garnish

Toasted coconut

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a mixing tin with ice. Shake. Strain and pack with crushed ice. Garnish with toasted coconut.

