54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Food

Jazz club and restaurant to open in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2022 - 8:30 am
 
A rendering of Vic's Las Vegas, a jazz club and Italian restaurant, set to open in early Februa ...
A rendering of Vic's Las Vegas, a jazz club and Italian restaurant, set to open in early February in downtown Vegas. (Vic's Las Vegas)

It’s all that jazz (and all that Italian) when Vic’s Las Vegas opens downtown.

The 8,500-square-foot space in Symphony Park, near The Smith Center and Discovery Children’s Museum, unites a jazz club, an Italian restaurant, a gaming bar and a sports lounge. Vic’s is scheduled to debut in early February after construction delays, a representative confirmed for the Review-Journal.

The project was initially announced in the summer of 2021.

Vic’s, named for the Vegas Vic neon cowboy on Fremont Street, will feature regular appearances by jazz combos from the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, as well as performances by notable jazz musicians from beyond Vegas.

Longtime local restaurateur Mark DiMartino, of the Tillerman, Tilted Kilt and Slanted Clam fame, will helm a culinary program at Vic’s showcasing classic Italian dishes and modern takes on the standards.

Vic’s is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 4 to 7 at its space, 355 Promenade Place, for bartending, serving and kitchen positions. Hiring will take place at the job fair, so applicants are asked to bring a résumé, driver’s license, proof of Social Security number and current work cards.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
The Peppermill at 50: Fake trees, real neon and cocktails bigger than a baby’s head
The Peppermill at 50: Fake trees, real neon and cocktails bigger than a baby’s head
2
Josh Jacobs rips game plan after another Raiders’ loss
Josh Jacobs rips game plan after another Raiders’ loss
3
Buffalo Bill’s in Primm reopens
Buffalo Bill’s in Primm reopens
4
Graney: Jury could be back on Derek Carr’s future with Raiders
Graney: Jury could be back on Derek Carr’s future with Raiders
5
Raiders left to pick up the pieces of a lost season
Raiders left to pick up the pieces of a lost season
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jack Skellington (Danny Elfman & Chris Sarandon), Halloweentown's beloved Pumpkin King, is obse ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

An immersive viewing of “Nightmare Before Christmas,” the Enchant winter attractions, and Human Nature’s holiday show lead this week’s lineup.

Nina Manchev, chef and owner of Forte Tapas and The Caviar Collective, with caviar at her Las V ...
A guide to holiday caviar offerings in Las Vegas
By / RJ

The holidays, especially in Las Vegas, call for caviar. This indulgence is justly famed but often misunderstood. To help gift givers and celebrants navigate holiday caviar offerings, let’s dispense with some caviar myths.

 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Las Vegas Bowl, a Social Distortion concert and Pinkbox’s 10th anniversary celebration top this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

More stories for you
Food hall to open at downtown Las Vegas casino
Food hall to open at downtown Las Vegas casino
Randy’s Donuts opening its 1st shop on Las Vegas Strip
Randy’s Donuts opening its 1st shop on Las Vegas Strip
Chef James Trees to open new French bistro, plus cocktail bar
Chef James Trees to open new French bistro, plus cocktail bar
Vegas Test Kitchen hosts 2nd-anniversary party
Vegas Test Kitchen hosts 2nd-anniversary party
Mercadito Cuban bodega to celebrate grand opening at UnCommons
Mercadito Cuban bodega to celebrate grand opening at UnCommons
Now Open: 10 new restaurants in Henderson
Now Open: 10 new restaurants in Henderson