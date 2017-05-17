JinJu Chocolates creates Las Vegas-themed chocolate bars

Jinju Chocolates. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Novel nibbles make great gifts for grads, birthday boys and girls, hosts with the most and more. These Las Vegas-themed chocolate bars, made right here by JinJu Chocolates, are a sweet way to treat someone special (including yourself) with a side of local pride. The collection includes: Red Rock, which is darkened milk chocolate with caramelized almonds, dried raspberries and cocoa nibs; Elviiiis, made with San Francisco milk chocolate with peanut butter mousse and banana chips; and 702 Mob, Swiss milk chocolate with toffee bits, caramelized pecans and toasted coconut. The 100-gram bars are available at the JinJu stores in the Downtown Container Park at 707 Fremont St. and at 7345 S. Rainbow Blvd. $6 each; two for $10.