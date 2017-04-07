Johnny Cupcakes pop-up coming to Cupcakery in Las Vegas Saturday

Johnny Cupcakes (Facebook)

Johnny Cupcakes will pop into The Cupcakery on Saturday to present what he calls the world’s first “t-shirt bakery.”

CAT BAGS!! // available now! Handmade in Texas and equipped with a pink zipper! Ships world-wide from https://t.co/yEESJeRQyq pic.twitter.com/XCq8jbDZAW — Johnny Cupcakes (@JohnnyCupcakes) April 7, 2017

Despite the name, Johnny Cupcakes doesn’t sell cupcakes. His bakery-themed shop sells cupcake-inspired apparel. He’s best known for his “cupcakes and crossbones” design. Other cupcake designs include collaborations with Hello Kitty, “The Simpsons” and music festival Coachella.

The one-day pop-up opens at 10 a.m. at the Cupcakery Westside (7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Ste 118). Attendees will be able to purchase apparel and accessories. All attendees will earn 10% off their Cupcakery order with any Johnny Cupcakes purchase.

For these ovens, I worked with the company that built many of Jeff Koons balloon animal sculptures. Visit The Great Wall Of Ovens at @johnnycupcakesboston on Newbury Street. Place bets on what ovens open next! #boston #jeffkoons #massachusetts #newengland #johnnycupcakes A post shared by Johnny Cupcakes (@johnnycupcakes) on May 19, 2016 at 9:12am PDT

