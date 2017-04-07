ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
More in Food
Food

Johnny Cupcakes pop-up coming to Cupcakery in Las Vegas Saturday

By Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2017 - 12:26 pm
 

Johnny Cupcakes will pop into The Cupcakery on Saturday to present what he calls the world’s first “t-shirt bakery.”

Despite the name, Johnny Cupcakes doesn’t sell cupcakes. His bakery-themed shop sells cupcake-inspired apparel. He’s best known for his “cupcakes and crossbones” design. Other cupcake designs include collaborations with Hello Kitty, “The Simpsons” and music festival Coachella.

The one-day pop-up opens at 10 a.m. at the Cupcakery Westside (7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Ste 118). Attendees will be able to purchase apparel and accessories. All attendees will earn 10% off their Cupcakery order with any Johnny Cupcakes purchase.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
You May Like

You May Like