Jon Bon Jovi hosts brunch at Scotch 80 Prime

Jon Bon Jovi, his son Jesse Bongiovi and their partner Ali Thomas hosted a brunch at the Palms’ Scotch 80 Prime on Sunday to promote their wine, Diving Into Hampton Water. The French rosé, which earned an impressive score of 90 out of 100 from Wine Spectator, was flowing freely while guests enjoyed a luxe spread from chef Barry Dakake and his team, and waited in line to get photos taken with Bon Jovi.

Beer Park expanding

Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas is expanding. Currently an outdoor location with retractable roof panels, it will take over the adjacent interior portion of Chateau nightclub on the resort’s second floor. The new space will feature arcade games, Skee-Ball, dart boards, shuffleboard and about 150 seats, raising the capacity to over 1,000 people. A total renovation of the space is about to get underway, with an eye toward a New Year’s Eve opening.

Going into The Bend

Three local businesses have signed on as the first food and beverage tenants for The Bend shopping center, which is planned to open next year near the 215 Beltway’s curve near Ikea. Each company is native to Vegas. The 10-acre complex, which will also have Galaxy Theaters, will have the fourth local location of The Great Greek chain, which is also preparing to open near Craig Road and Interstate 95 this year. It will be home to a second Mothership Coffee, which will continue to roast coffee and bake pastries at the original Henderson space. And Shang Artisan Noodles, which has been wowing people with its house-made noodles and Asian fusion on West Flamingo Road for the past two years, will offer all of that, plus new menu items.

Pop-up menu revealed

Chef Michael LaPlaca, formerly of Osteria Costa and Protofino at The Mirage, has shared some details of his farewell Leaving Las Vegas pop-up, which will be from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday at Starboard Tack, 2601 Atlantic St. Among the dishes will be meatballs pomodoro with goat cheese and zucchini flowers, grilled Calabrian octopus, burrata agnolotti with lobster and chanterelles, pumpkin spice gnocchi with turkey confit, and an “Italian-sih” croque madame of rosemary prosciutto, smoked provolone and quail egg. And that’s less than half the menu. LaPlaca is preparing to relocate to Cleveland.

Sightings

“Twilight” star Taylor Lautner at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Jeremy Renner and Sam Feldt partying in the DJ booth at Marquee. Boxer Canelo Alvarez with family and friends enjoying wings, seafood pasta, lasagna, chicken parmigiana and chicken saltimbocca at Carmine’s at The Forum Shops at Caesars.

