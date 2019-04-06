Jon Taffer’s “Bar Rescue” takes on students at UNLV in Sunday’s episode

Host Jon Taffer of Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

Normally, Jon Taffer’s “Bar Rescue” series does just that: He goes in and helps salvage bars that need help in order to thrive, or even survive. But for Sunday night’s episode, he went to UNLV and featured students.

In a preview clip, Taffer says his goal is to learn the students’ strengths and weaknesses and elevate their abilities to ensure they’re ready for a gala event. Would that event be UNLVino? UNLV students provide all front- and back-of-the-house services for the UNLVino’s Grand Tasting, which happens to be April 13 at the Mirage Events Center.

That part isn’t in the clip, so you’ll have to tune in to find out. It’s on at 10 p.m. Sunday on the Paramount Network.

For details on UNLVino, go to unlvino.com.

