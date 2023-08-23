94°F
Food

José Andrés’ group helping to feed Mount Charleston evacuees

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2023 - 1:11 pm
 
Celebrity chef Jose Andres signs a copy of one his books for Sandy Tagle at his restaurant Jale ...
Celebrity chef Jose Andres signs a copy of one his books for Sandy Tagle at his restaurant Jaleo in The Cosmopolitan on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

World Central Kitchen, the Washington, D.C., organization founded by chef José Andrés to provide meals to communities in crisis, is in Las Vegas assisting people who have been evacuated from Mount Charleston because of Tropical Storm Hilary.

World Central Kitchen posted a video Tuesday on social media saying that the organization was providing evacuees with sandwiches and water at a station partway up the mountain.

All three roads leading to the Mount Charleston community are closed following flooding, and the closure will tentatively remain in effect until Friday, officials said.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

