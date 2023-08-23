José Andrés’ group helping to feed Mount Charleston evacuees

World Central Kitchen posted a video on social media saying that the organization was providing evacuees with sandwiches and water.

World Central Kitchen, the Washington, D.C., organization founded by chef José Andrés to provide meals to communities in crisis, is in Las Vegas assisting people who have been evacuated from Mount Charleston because of Tropical Storm Hilary.

World Central Kitchen posted a video Tuesday on social media saying that the organization was providing evacuees with sandwiches and water at a station partway up the mountain.

WCK's Tyler reporting in from near Las Vegas! 🎥 While most of the region avoided severe damage from Hurricane Hilary, residents of Mt. Charleston are dealing with impacts of flooding. WCK brings meals partway up the mountain to meet families as crews evacuate people by ATV. pic.twitter.com/rTnR50JaDE — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) August 23, 2023

All three roads leading to the Mount Charleston community are closed following flooding, and the closure will tentatively remain in effect until Friday, officials said.

