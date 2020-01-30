Jose Andres’ Jaleo restaurant to roll out a new brunch

Eggs, both from quail and chickens, and ham feature prominently in menu, which will be served on Saturdays and Sundays.

Pan de cristal con salmón ahumado y huevo duro (Smoked salmon on pan de cristal bread with hard boiled egg, goat cheese and capers) and coca sobrasada Menorquína (House-made sobrasada on pan de cristal bread with fried quail eggs and honey) featured at Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pan de cristal con salmón ahumado y huevo duro (Smoked salmon on pan de cristal bread with hard boiled egg, goat cheese and capers). (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coca sobrasada Menorquína (House-made sobrasada on pan de cristal bread with fried quail eggs and honey). (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Huevos Estrellados with jamon Iberico (Traditional mix of fried potatoes and organic free-range fried eggs). (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Huevos al plato (Baked egg skillet with stewed vegetables and sobrasada). (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bikini de la Señora (Griddled sandwich with jamón, Idiazábal cheese and piquillo, topped with a fried egg). (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arroz a la Cubana (Sautéed rice served with caramelized banana, pork belly and an organic free range fried egg). (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will roll out a new brunch menu this weekend, and as you’d expect from a Jose Andres restaurant, it’s Spanish-themed.

“We’re bringing a new way of looking at Spanish food for breakfast and for brunch, which is eggs,” chef Luis Montesinos explained at a recent preview of the meal.

He wasn’t exaggerating the importance of that one ingredient. Eight of the nine dishes on the menu prominently feature either quail or chicken eggs. And as you might also expect from the celebrity chef, most highlight some incarnation of ham or pork.

Despite those commonalities, it’s a surprisingly diverse set of offerings, ranging from pan de cristal con salmon ahumado y hubo duro (smoked salmon on bread with hard boiled egg, goat cheese and capers) to huevos el plato (a baked egg skillet with stewed vegetables and sobrassada). There’s even a Cuban-influenced rice dish (arroz a la Cubana) featuring caramelized banana, pork belly and egg.

“It’s trying to change the perception of what a brunch is in the States,” says Montesinos.

“You know, everybody has waffles. Everybody has bacon. And for me, what would make me want to come down to the Strip (is to) get something different and new. I know I’ll bring my family in to eat, or tell anybody ‘Hey actually get up on a Saturday or Sunday morning to come to the Strip and join us for brunch.’ Because it’s a unique thing.”

The new a la carte brunch menu will be offered, alongside the standard lunch menu, every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items are priced between $9 and $18. Various cocktail specials are available, including two hours of unlimited sangria for $30 and shareable portions of Cava ($30), gin and tonic ($14) or the beer and lemonade mixture known as clara ($12).

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.