Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown in Las Vegas
Kaiseki Yuzu threw a “moving party” on Saturday to celebrate its relocation from Henderson to Chinatown.
A group of young drummers performed in the parking lot of the new restaurant at 3900 Spring Mountain Road. That was followed by a ceremonial opening of a sake barrel, known as Kagami Biraki. Guests were then offered a drink from the barrel before they got a chance to view the new space.
The location will offer three levels of set kaiseki menus, priced from $100 to $200, by reservation only, Tuesdays through Sundays. Guests are asked to call at least three days in advance to reserve. There’s also a bar that serves sake, whiskeys and other beverages from 6 p.m. through 2 a.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.
