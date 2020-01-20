Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown in Las Vegas

Kaiseki Yuzu threw a “moving party” on Saturday to celebrate its relocation from Henderson to Chinatown.

The team at Kaiseki Yuzu pour sake for guests at their relocation party on Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A group of young drummers performed in the parking lot of the new restaurant at 3900 Spring Mountain Road. That was followed by a ceremonial opening of a sake barrel, known as Kagami Biraki. Guests were then offered a drink from the barrel before they got a chance to view the new space.

The location will offer three levels of set kaiseki menus, priced from $100 to $200, by reservation only, Tuesdays through Sundays. Guests are asked to call at least three days in advance to reserve. There’s also a bar that serves sake, whiskeys and other beverages from 6 p.m. through 2 a.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

