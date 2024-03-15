Kansas City Chiefs stars Mahomes, Kelce to open a steakhouse

The restaurant, planned to open in early 2025, has a sibling steakhouse on the Las Vegas Strip.

The company that created Toca Madera steakhouse on the Las Vegas Strip is joining with Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes to open a Kansas City steakhouse dubbed 1587. (AP Photo file/Rick Scuteri)

The company that created Toca Madera steakhouse on the Las Vegas Strip is joining with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, winners of Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium, to open a steakhouse in Kansas City, Missouri.

Noble 33 hospitality recently announced the steakhouse, named 1587, a nod to the jersey numbers of Mahomes (15) and Kelce (87). NBC News first reported the opening, set for early 2025. Kelce was spotted on Feb. 26 at Toca Madera in Vegas.

1587 Prime encompasses about 10,000 square feet across two floors, with a meat display and several private dining rooms. Handy if Taylor Swift stops by.

