Kerry Simon’s last restaurant, Standard & Pour, closes suddenly

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2017 - 6:39 am
 

Henderson’s Standard & Pour unexpectedly closed its doors on Sunday. The restaurant was a collaboration between the late Kerry Simon’s Simon Hospitality Group and Titan Brands, which runs Hussong’s Cantina and Slice of Vegas at Mandalay Place. It opened last August, and was the last project that Simon worked on prior to his death in 2015. But it seemed to struggle to find a suburban audience almost from the start.

Other than confirming the closure, a spokesperson for Simon Hospitality Group had no comments on the decision to close. There’s also no word on the status of the company’s long-rumored downtown Asian concept. But its downtown hotspot Carson Kitchen continues to carry Simon’s legacy forward.

Contact Al Mancini at AMancini@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5250. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.

 

