KFC Cheetos Sandwich is coming to Las Vegas

Mark July 1 on your calendar: KFC’s Cheetos Sandwich will be available in the Las Vegas Valley.

KFC Cheetos Sandwich (KFC via Facebook)

KFC announced on its social media outlets that it is bringing the sandwich to its stores across the United States on that date.

No official release was made available on either the KFC or parent Yum! Brands websites, but the sandwich appears to be a chicken breast coated with a Cheetos-infused breading, with a Cheetos layer similar to french fried onions on a holiday green bean casserole.

The announcement has enabled posters across all social media platforms to use their favorite GIFs and memes.

No price was announced.

There are 24 KFC locations in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the restaurant’s website.

