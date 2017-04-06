Kitchen at Atomic opens on Fremont Street on Thursday

An exterior view of Atomic Liquors on Fremont East in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (Ashley Casper/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @TheCasperA

A patio view of the interior of Atomic Kitchen on Fremont East in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The eagerly awaited Kitchen at Atomic will finally open its doors to the downtown dining masses at 4 p.m. on Thursday, following a private opening celebration Wednesday night. At Fremont and 10th streets, Kitchen at Atomic shares a patio area with Atomic Liquors, but also features a large interior dining room.

We managed to score an early copy of the menu, although management cautions it’s an abbreviated sampling of what will be offered. Nonetheless, choices run the gamut from pub grub like chicken wings, fries and hot dogs, to more elevated options like steak tartare, sea scallops with Thai eggplant and salt plum chutney, and a ribeye crown with pink peppercorn-shallot relish. There’s also a sandwich section that includes burgers with your choice of 21 toppings.

Nearly everything on this menu comes in at $15 or less. The sole exception, for now at least, is a $30 surf and turf dinner featuring beef tenderloin, a lobster tail, truffle asparagus and foie gras butter.

